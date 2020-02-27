Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The number of rough sleepers in London has fallen for first time in six years

The number of people estimated to be sleeping rough on one night in England has fallen for the second year running.

Government figures showed 4,266 people were counted sleeping outside by councils on the night in autumn 2019, a fall of 9% from the previous year.

Campaigners and Labour have criticised the figures saying they do not give the complete picture of rough sleeping through the year.

The government has pledged a further £236m to tackle homelessness.

The single night snapshot also showed the first fall in London for six years, with 1,136 people recorded on the night of the count.

The snapshot suggests rough sleeping has increased by 141% since 2010, rising every year until 2017.

However, the homelessness charity Crisis and shadow housing secretary John Healey have said the figures do not show the real scale of rough sleeping throughout the year.

Figures obtained from councils by the BBC showed 25,000 individuals recorded as having slept rough in England at some point in the past year.

Mr Healey has written to the UK Statistics Authority saying the snapshot is "seriously misleading as it dramatically undercounts the number of people sleeping rough".

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast the government wanted to see rough sleeping "all but eliminated" by the end of the current Parliament.

He defended the snapshot as a "methodology that is broadly the same as other developed countries around the world like Canada and Japan do and is consistent with how we've been measuring rough sleeping over the past 10 years".

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced £236m of additional funding to get rough sleepers off the streets - on top of £437m planned to deal with homelessness in 2020-21.

The new funding will go towards providing "move-on" accommodation for up to 6,000 rough sleepers.

"We must tackle the scourge of rough sleeping urgently and I will not stop until the thousands of people in this situation are helped off the streets and their lives have been rebuilt," the prime minister said.