Flooding in areas along the River Severn "isn't over yet", the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.

Homes were evacuated last week in Ironbridge, Shropshire, and in Bewdley, Worcestershire, after flood defences buckled.

Levels on the River Severn are expected to peak in Ironbridge on Monday night and will remain high for the next three to four days, the EA said.

Dave Throup, from the EA, warned people not to get "complacent".

Almost the whole length of the River Severn in England is at flood warning level, he said.

Mr Throup said: "All the water from the weekend is now in Shrewsbury, it's worked its way downstream.

"We saw a peak overnight at Welsh bridge of 4.3m so that is a high level, but it's almost a metre lower than last week so more manageable.

"But we don't want people to get complacent, these are still very high flood levels."

The temporary barriers in Ironbridge were pushed back by up to 6.6ft (2m) due to the force of the water on Wednesday, meaning water was able to seep beneath them.

Mr Throup said levels there were expected to peak overnight into Tuesday and then peak in Worcestershire on Tuesday night.

"The barriers there have been all checked, we've replaced the bits that got damaged or twisted, so they're all good to go," he said.

In Worcestershire, Eckington Bridge is closed but other roads in the area have opened.

Bewdley Bridge is also closed "due to river levels rising faster than anticipated", the council said.

An average of 202.1mm rainfall fell last month, data from the Met Office shows, making it the wettest February since records began.

Businesses in a Herefordshire village affected by the partial collapse of a road said there has been a drop in customer numbers.

The B4424 between Fownhope and Hereford has been closed since 17 February after a landslip.

A coach takes children to a primary school in the village, which is accessible via Ledbury and Ross on Wye, a diversion of 90 minutes for those coming in from elsewhere.

Local businesses said they urgently needed better signage and managed diversion routes.

Kevin Braybrook, who runs Bowens Bed and Breakfast, said he has had cancellations.

"We just need a speedy professional pro-active response about what we're going to do about this road," he said.

