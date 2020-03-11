Image caption Job centre customers are being contacted to have their appointments rearranged

A job centre has closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Farrier Street centre in Worcester, will be deep-cleaned, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said, before it reopens.

The staff member did not have any appointments and it is not clear if they are normally based at the centre.

Any customers whose appointments are affected are being contacted and meetings would be rearranged, the DWP said.

It added that payments would be unaffected.

Coventry University has announced it will suspended all graduation ceremonies in March and April in response to the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson said the decision was "not taken lightly", but the move would give attendees "as much notice as possible".

"We know how important graduations are to our graduands and their families - but we must prioritise the health and safety of our students, staff and the communities where we are located," they said.

Certificates will instead be posted to home addresses and ceremony dates rearranged.

Worcestershire County Cricket Club also announced on Wednesday it had cancelled its scheduled pre-season trip to the United Arab Emirates because of concerns about the virus.

The team was due to be in Abu Dhabi from 18 to 29 March to play against Somerset.

