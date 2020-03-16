Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said it was unable to repair the track until the earth had stopped moving

A railway line that was closed for more than two months following damage in a landslip has reopened.

The track between Tonbridge, in Kent, and Redhill, in Surrey, was closed in both directions on 22 December after the River Eden burst its banks.

On Friday, Network Rail tweeted that the "landslip at Edenbridge was looking very much like a railway again".

Earlier, it said trains were once again "running the full length of the route".

It described the landslip as "one of the biggest ever in the Kent and Surrey areas" but said the railway was reopening "two weeks earlier than expected".

Local rail users have been tweeting their relief:

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.