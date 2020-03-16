Image copyright Google Image caption The man had underlying health conditions

A patient has died at a hospital in Crewe after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Health bosses at Leighton Hospital said the man tested positive for Covid-19 and also had underlying health conditions.

He died at the hospital on Sunday, the Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

One other case has been confirmed in the Macclesfield area of Cheshire East, according to government figures.

The total number of deaths in the UK from the virus has risen to 36, while the total number of people in the UK to test positive for the virus has risen by 171 in a day to a total of 1,543, according to the latest Department of Health figures.

