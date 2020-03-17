Image copyright Google Image caption The death in Harrogate is among the first fatalities from the virus in Yorkshire

Three elderly patients have died at two hospitals in Yorkshire after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

A man and a woman, both in their 70s, were being treated at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust while the other was at the Harrogate and District NHS hospital.

All tested positive for Covid-19 and had "significant" underlying health conditions, health bosses said.

The deaths are the first fatalities from the virus in Yorkshire.

Their families have been informed, the trusts said.

Martin Barkley, chief executive of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Clearly it is a distressing time for the families and our thoughts are with them.

"The trust is continuing to follow all of the appropriate infection control guidance to provide safe and effective care to our patients."

A Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson added: "Our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

According to the latest Department of Health figures, the total number of deaths in the UK from the virus has risen to 67.

