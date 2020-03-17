Image copyright Google Image caption The woman is the second person to die at Leighton Hospital after contracting Covid-19

A second patient has died at a hospital in Crewe after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The woman, who had underlying health conditions and was in her 60s, died on Sunday at Leighton Hospital, the Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

The woman's family had been informed, the trust added.

On Sunday, a man in his 60s who had tested positive for Covid-19 also died at the hospital.

The UK death toll is currently at 71, as it was announced all non-urgent operations in England will be postponed from 15 April to free up 30,000 beds.

