Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alton Towers will remain open - but some rides could close

Two of England's biggest theme parks have responded to the coronavirus outbreak - with one choosing to close and the other staying open.

Drayton Manor sad the decision to close - in light of new social distancing policies - was not taken lightly.

But Alton Towers Resort said it would remain open, with changes made to "ensure guests remain safe".

Cadbury World - at the chocolate giant's Bournville site - also announced it would be closing.

A statement on its website, Alton Towers asked guests showing symptoms to postpone their visit.

"As a large outdoor attraction, we're developing plans to maintain space and social distance as guests move around the resort, in addition to the enhanced cleaning regimes and availability of hand sanitisation products," it said.

The park said staff have measures in place to maintain a safe distance between guests, but some rides might be closed.

Drayton Manor managing director William Bryan said "the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff remain a priority" as he announced the park's temporary closure.

A decision was yet to be made on the closure of the on-site hotel, he added.

Cadbury World in Bournville, Birmingham, said it had taken the decision to "temporarily close as a precautionary measure" from Wednesday evening.

Other attractions including Twycross Zoo said they are staying open.

Image copyright Drayton Manor Image caption Drayton Manor - pictured during recent floods - will close until further notice

Birmingham's Sea Life centre remains open while West Midlands Safari Park said it was reviewing its policies and procedures, but was not closing.

Twycross Zoo, in Atherstone, is open as normal and said "we would like reassure our guests that the highest possible hygiene". Dudley Zoo also said it is open for visitors.

While the National Trust said it was opening some of its gardens and parks for free.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.