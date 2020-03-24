Coronavirus: People share the views from their windows
People told to stay at home to help halt the spread of coronavirus have been sharing the views from their windows.
Many of those self-isolating and practising social distancing saw their day start with a beautiful sunrise.
It remained mild and sunny outside, but people had been told to remain mostly indoors.
Under the new measures, people can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons.
Janet Owens, 70, said she had never known anything as bad as the current situation but said "we are taking the lockdown in our stride".
Alison Winterburn said she was missing her family and missing her yoga classes.
She said: "I felt it was necessary to show how even though circumstances are so grim, I still obsess about photography."
Actor Georgie Smibert shared a picture of birds on Instagram as part of a diary she will be keeping.
She said: "It's really just to remind myself to seek out the beauty that surrounds me and to be grateful for what I have despite all this change and uncertainty.
"I suspect there will be a lot of photos like this as I watch this tree outside my house bud and bloom."
Drew Fellowes said that before the new coronavirus measures were announced, he was working around central London as a time-lapse film engineer on major construction projects.
He said: "I'm a very outdoors sort of guy, doing a lot of photography, so having to stay indoors for a while could be a bit of a struggle but it's for the best if we want a speedy end to this pandemic and to get back to some sort of normality."
Alan Percy said the coronavirus restrictions meant it was a challenge being a BBC Weather Watcher at the moment
"We all need something to show togetherness and understanding right now," he said.
"It's not easy, but sharing the experience is mentally positive."
