Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Julie Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Julie shared this photograph of "magical colours" in Diss, Norfolk

People told to stay at home to help halt the spread of coronavirus have been sharing the views from their windows.

Many of those self-isolating and practising social distancing saw their day start with a beautiful sunrise.

It remained mild and sunny outside, but people had been told to remain mostly indoors.

Under the new measures, people can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons.

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Andy D Image caption The sunrise captured in the West Yorkshire village of Farsley, halfway between Leeds and Bradford

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Scrappy Image caption Janet Owens captured this photograph of a bird on a neighbour's roof from the bathroom of her home in Kegworth, Leicestershire.

Janet Owens, 70, said she had never known anything as bad as the current situation but said "we are taking the lockdown in our stride".

Image copyright Tracey Whitefoot Image caption Freelance photographer Tracey Whitefoot, from Nottingham, said capturing the sunrise always clears her mind for the day ahead

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Alison Croft Image caption Alison Winterburn said she leant safely out of her bedroom window to capture a photograph of the sunrise over the village of Croft, Cheshire

Alison Winterburn said she was missing her family and missing her yoga classes.

She said: "I felt it was necessary to show how even though circumstances are so grim, I still obsess about photography."

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Chris L Image caption The rising Sun could be seen reflecting off the water in the town of Saltash, Cornwall

Image copyright Georgie Smibert Image caption Georgie Smibert photographed birds outside the window of her home in Battersea, London

Actor Georgie Smibert shared a picture of birds on Instagram as part of a diary she will be keeping.

She said: "It's really just to remind myself to seek out the beauty that surrounds me and to be grateful for what I have despite all this change and uncertainty.

"I suspect there will be a lot of photos like this as I watch this tree outside my house bud and bloom."

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Janes garden Image caption Jane Flux took this photograph from her front door while self-isolating in Ventnor on the Isle of Wight

Image copyright Drew Fellowes Image caption Drew Fellowes shared this photo of London on Instagram with the caption "so it begins"

Drew Fellowes said that before the new coronavirus measures were announced, he was working around central London as a time-lapse film engineer on major construction projects.

He said: "I'm a very outdoors sort of guy, doing a lot of photography, so having to stay indoors for a while could be a bit of a struggle but it's for the best if we want a speedy end to this pandemic and to get back to some sort of normality."

Image copyright BBC Weather Watchers/Walking Tractor Image caption Alan Percy, from Bawburgh, Norfolk, shared this picture of Max the shih tzu looking "longingly at the lovely day out there"

Alan Percy said the coronavirus restrictions meant it was a challenge being a BBC Weather Watcher at the moment

"We all need something to show togetherness and understanding right now," he said.

"It's not easy, but sharing the experience is mentally positive."

