Cancelled hair appointments and worries about working despite a dog walker not being available are not emergencies, police have said,

West Mercia Police said it had received several 999 calls in the wake of Monday evening's announcement about measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

It asked people to look at government websites to find out the latest information.

Stay at home and “please leave our lines clear for emergencies”, it added.

In a tweet the force revealed some examples of calls it had received.

"We are receiving a lot of calls from people looking for advice around the current situation," the force said.

"We continue to work with our partner agencies but the advice is ... stay at home."

