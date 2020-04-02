Image copyright Charlotte Cook Image caption Theo celebrated his fourth birthday with balloons in his living room

More than 320,000 children and teenagers born in England and Wales have had a birthday under lockdown.

Parents told the BBC they adjusted their plans to keep their children's days special by calling up relatives and filling their houses with balloons.

The restrictions to tackle the spread of Covid-19 have meant planned parties with friends had to be cancelled.

Analysis of Google data shows there has been a rise in people searching for helium balloons and cakes online.

Since the Prime Minister told people on 23 March they had to stay at home, about 320,000 one to 18-year-olds have had a birthday.

This is according to BBC analysis of daily births data for England and Wales from the Office for National Statistics.

The lockdown has not stopped their parents trying to make birthdays special by arranging video chats with friends and relatives, baking cakes at home and arranging little surprises.

Charlotte Cook filled her living room with balloons for son Theo's fourth birthday.

Image copyright Charlotte Cook Image caption Theo celebrated his fourth birthday with balloons and his brother Toby, 6

The 33-year-old from Castle Bromwich in Birmingham said the planned birthday party at a leisure centre had had to be cancelled.

"We would have been seeing a lot of family and made a few days out of it," she said.

"We're staying home, safe, and I filled the living room with balloons and decided not to have home-school for the day."

She baked Theo a birthday cake and he got involved in icing it.

They also had video chats with relatives while Theo's grandparents, who live seven doors down, were able to sing him Happy Birthday from a safe distance when his mother took him out for a walk.

"We've tried to explain it as best we can and he's taken it all very well," Ms Cook said. "There are so many people who are struggling at the moment so we are very lucky."

Getty Images How many children are having lockdown birthdays? Figures for England and Wales 32,000 birthdays per day of one to 18-year-olds

323,000since the UK went into lockdown 980,000 have a birthday in April

47,000will turn 18 Source: ONS, figures are for live births of children in England and Wales since 2002 and rounded to the nearest 1,000

Google said search interest in the word "delivery" was at an "all-time high" in the UK and around the world, based on search interest since 2004.

Searches related to "birthday delivery" rose to a three-month high in the run-up to and after the UK went into lockdown.

Emma Lofthouse-Burch had been planning a trip to Flamborough, on the Yorkshire coast, for her son Barney's fourth birthday.

Instead she made the day special with pancakes for breakfast, balloons and homemade cake, as well as using FaceTime to contact his grandparents.

Image copyright Emma Lofthouse-Burch Image caption Barney and mum Emma Lofthouse-Burch celebrated with balloons and cake

"Luckily we were able to get hold of balloons and banners on our online shop last weekend and I have a well-stocked baking cupboard so I was able to make a cake for him," said the mother-of-three from Dewsbury.

"We weren't able to get a helium number balloon, which we usually do for birthdays but he doesn't seem to mind".