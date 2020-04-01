Free buses for NHS workers in parts of Yorkshire

Image copyright Stagecoach Image caption Stagecoach and First South Yorkshire have both said they will put on free shuttle buses for NHS workers

NHS staff in parts of Yorkshire are being offered free buses to get home from work.

The new shuttle services will take people home after shifts in Hull, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

First will run the South Yorkshire service, while Stagecoach is running the buses in Hull.

Both companies said the buses were not for public use and people would have to show NHS ID cards to be allowed to travel.

More Yorkshire stories

First South Yorkshire said workers could only board at stops within the Sheffield and Doncaster hospital grounds, and it had agreed a "confidential arrangement" with the hospitals so staff would be taken to a main road "in quick and easy walking distance from home".

The buses will run from Rotherham Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Sheffield's Northern General and the Royal Hallamshire to various locations around the city.

In Hull, Stagecoach said its shuttle bus service would operate flexibly stopping in safe places on main roads near passengers' homes. One bus will travel east and one west.

The company said the bus would leave Hull Royal Infirmary at the main shift change times and would not be open to the public. Exact times for Sheffield and Doncaster have not been confirmed.

First South Yorkshire said any NHS staff unable to get to work because of timetable changes during coronavirus lockdown should email SYCommercial@firstgroup.com.

The Sheffield staff buses will operate:

From Royal Hallamshire Hospital to High Green Medical Centre via Sheffield city centre, Burngreave and Chapeltown.

From the Northern General Hospital to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital via Halifax Road, Crookes and Lodge Moor.

From Royal Hallamshire Hospital to Nether Edge via Chesterfield Road South, Gleadless Road and London Road.

From Northern General Hospital to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital via Gleadless Road, Ecclesall Road South and Brocco Bank.

The Doncaster staff buses will operate:

From Doncaster Royal Infirmary to Balby Road via White Rose Way and Tickhill Road.

From Doncaster Royal Infirmary to Moorends Winning Post via Armthorpe Lane and Micklethwaite Road.

From Doncaster Royal Infirmary to York Road, Morrisons via Town Moor Avenue, Doncaster Frenchgate and Amersall Road.

The Hull staff buses will operate:

From Hull Royal Infirmary leaving at main shift change times.

One bus will travel east out of Hull and one will travel west.

The buses will stop in safe places on main roads near passengers' homes.

The Rotherham Hospital bus routes and times have not yet been announced.

Find out how many people have confirmed cases in your area:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. How many confirmed cases are in your area? Enter a postcode, English or Northern Irish council, or Scottish or Welsh NHS area to find out. Northern Ireland does not currently provide localised figures at the weekend. Note: Not all those with the virus will have been tested

If you can't see the look-up click here.