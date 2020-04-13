Image caption Sites across the UK, including this one near Whitby, are currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak

Easter would normally see thousands of people heading off with their caravans or motorhomes to enjoy a spring break in a national park, or along the coast.

But with sites across the UK currently closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus what other uses have people found for their wobbly homes on wheels?

Some are having romantic meals, using them for work, or having overnight stays at the bottom of the garden.

Others are using them to isolate themselves away from their families.

Image copyright Lydia Humphreys Image caption Lydia Humphreys' children have been going to school in the family caravan

Lydia Humphreys, who lives on the Wirral, is using her home on wheels as a classroom.

"We have put our caravan on our driveway, which has been a very tight squeeze, and have turned it into a home school for our boys, Jacob, 5, Samson, 3, and Rhys, 12, (who doesn't like his picture taken)," she said.

"It's fun and the boys love it.

"It also helps keep schooling separate to normal home life."

Normally, at this time of year, Ms Humphreys said the family would be heading up to stay in Lancashire to visit relatives, and they were looking forward to getting back on the road when restrictions were lifted.

Image copyright David DuBois Image caption David DuBois has mixed feelings about his time in his caravan while isolating away from his family

David DuBois, from Bolton, has spent the past two weeks isolating in his caravan at home.

"I moved into the caravan as I have a number of serious conditions which mean I'm extremely vulnerable if I get Covid-19," he said.

Mr DuBois said the plan was to "totally isolate" away from his wife, Lisa, and three children, Lucy, 12, Rebecca, 10, and Arthur, 7, while they stayed indoors.

He has now rejoined his family in the house to isolate together.

"Being in the caravan was a mixed blessing," he said.

"On one hand the total quiet was great for getting work done. However, the total lack of physical contact was incredibly difficult to manage - trying to console a sobbing child, who's missing a hug from their Dad, from behind a double glazed window is soul destroying."

On a plus note, he was able to share family meals via FaceTime and had electricity and running water, although he had to mend a broken water pump on day two.

Image copyright David DuBois Image caption He did manage to share family meals via Facetime

Mr DuBois said one of the downsides was having to wear layers of thermal underwear to keep warm and a lack of sleep caused by the sounds of birds early in the morning.

"A caravan roof isn't very thick," he added.

Image copyright Val Crean Image caption Val and Bernie Crean enjoying a tipple in their motorhome

Val and Bernie Crean, from South Hans in Devon, have been enjoying meals and watching DVDs in their motorhome, while it was parked up on the drive at home.

"It's lovely to sit and just read too," Mrs Crean said.

Image copyright Karen Wright Image caption Former Great British Bake Off contestant Karen Wright is offering recipes for people to cook outside or in their caravans

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Karen Wright, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is a keen caravanner, and said she would normally be heading off to the Yorkshire coast, or Dales, at this time of year with her husband John.

However, with the lockdown in place, and her caravan in storage, she has turned her attention to offering up some quick and easy recipes for people to cook outside, or in their caravans.

It is part of the Caravan and Motorhome Club's Big Little TeaTime Festival, which challenges people to share their el fresco adventures in their caravans, tents, or motorhomes online with other family members as a way of keeping people in touch.

"People need to make every effort to make use of outside spaces," she said.

"If you are lucky enough to have a caravan get the kids and pretend you are on your holidays."

Image copyright Michael Rant Image caption NHS healthcare assistant Francesca Rant's husband and three children slept in a camper van in Norwich while she worked a night shift to support the fundraiser

Last weekend, thousands of campers slept in tents, camper vans and in their front rooms at home to raise money for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus.

Ian Alcorn, from Nottinghamshire, came up with the idea for the Great British Camp-Out as a way to entertain his children.

The event has so far raised more than £100,000.