Coronavirus: Bin crews thanked by grateful residents
Bin collection staff have been thanked with cards, pictures and messages by people grateful they are still working during the coronavirus outbreak.
Councils have said they were determined to continue key services such as rubbish removal while following protective guidelines.
One refuse worker, Liam Jeff from Redcar, said people had waved and applauded his crew on their rounds.
"We've had little notes left on the wagon just saying, 'thanks'," he said.
"People saying, 'you're doing a fantastic job,' children waving, people smiling at us.
"All I can say is the public have been spot on - it's been really something."
Mel Amara-Carnell, 46, started a trend on her street in Stamford, Lincolnshire, for putting sticky notes on bins to thank refuse workers.
"If the bins aren't collected the rubbish can build up and end up overflowing - we could then end up with more disease," she said.
Bin crews around the country have been offering their own thanks for residents' good wishes.
Southampton Unite union officer Simon Cotton was one of many thanking residents for their thanks.
Bedford and Stevenage's local authorities were among a number to post on social media to express gratitude for the thank you cards received by crews.
Some councils in England have paused green waste collections and closed rubbish tips.
Staffing levels have dropped when crew members have been self-isolating and some councils have redeployed workers to support key services.
St Albans City and District Council said its collection staff had been "surprised by the many thank you notes they've received".
The residents of Shobdon Village in Herefordshire thanked their bin crews so many times there was enough for a wall of thanks.
Mr Jeff, 28, said the loads on his Redcar round were "a lot heavier because everyone is at home more and creating more waste".
"We are operating with fewer staff too - but everyone's just getting on with it and wearing all the right gear and so on.
"Everyone across the entire team is really pulling together and going the extra mile.
"It feels good to be doing something important for the community."
Waste advice from councils
- Wash your hands for 20 seconds before and after touching your bin
- Store used cleaning cloths and tissues separately for 72 hours before putting them, bagged, in the bin
- If you have virus symptoms double bag your waste and store separately for 72 hours before putting in it your bin
- Try to reduce waste where possible, by reusing jars and cans, composing food and garden waste and storing leftovers for future use
- With more people parked up at home, consider whether bin crews can still get access to your bin