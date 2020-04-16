Image copyright Redcar and Cleveland Council Image caption Residents keeping to the environmental spirit with wash-off chalk thank yous.

Bin collection staff have been thanked with cards, pictures and messages by people grateful they are still working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Councils have said they were determined to continue key services such as rubbish removal while following protective guidelines.

One refuse worker, Liam Jeff from Redcar, said people had waved and applauded his crew on their rounds.

"We've had little notes left on the wagon just saying, 'thanks'," he said.

"People saying, 'you're doing a fantastic job,' children waving, people smiling at us.

"All I can say is the public have been spot on - it's been really something."

Image caption Edith, 7, and Eleanor, 9, even left sweets for their Eastleigh Borough Council workers

Mel Amara-Carnell, 46, started a trend on her street in Stamford, Lincolnshire, for putting sticky notes on bins to thank refuse workers.

"If the bins aren't collected the rubbish can build up and end up overflowing - we could then end up with more disease," she said.

Image caption Let's hope they used the type that stay stuck on

Bin crews around the country have been offering their own thanks for residents' good wishes.

Southampton Unite union officer Simon Cotton was one of many thanking residents for their thanks.

Bedford and Stevenage's local authorities were among a number to post on social media to express gratitude for the thank you cards received by crews.

Skip Twitter post by @BedfordTweets Families are saying thanks to our bin crews with notes and pictures.



If your kids like to get creative and want to show their support for the crews doing an important job in these difficult times, please do leave a note and make their day. #EveryDayHeroes pic.twitter.com/5F6Y4laV0R — Bedford Borough #StayHome (@BedfordTweets) April 15, 2020 Report

Skip Twitter post by @StevenageBC We've bin loving all of the appreciation being shown for our crews lately! 😁🌈🗑️💚



Look at how amazing this thank you card is 😍💌 pic.twitter.com/ZSZkqeYEvp — Stevenage Council (@StevenageBC) April 15, 2020 Report

Some councils in England have paused green waste collections and closed rubbish tips.

Staffing levels have dropped when crew members have been self-isolating and some councils have redeployed workers to support key services.

Image copyright Sandwell Council Image caption In the West Midlands thank you notes have been joined by decorated rocks

St Albans City and District Council said its collection staff had been "surprised by the many thank you notes they've received".

The residents of Shobdon Village in Herefordshire thanked their bin crews so many times there was enough for a wall of thanks.

Image copyright St Albans Council Image caption The residents of St Albans have been plentiful in their thanks

Mr Jeff, 28, said the loads on his Redcar round were "a lot heavier because everyone is at home more and creating more waste".

"We are operating with fewer staff too - but everyone's just getting on with it and wearing all the right gear and so on.

"Everyone across the entire team is really pulling together and going the extra mile.

"It feels good to be doing something important for the community."

