Image caption Adam Salisbury took about two days to paint his tribute to Capt Tom Moore

The "incredible" fundraising feats of Captain Tom Moore have inspired a host of artists to honour him with their own creative tributes.

Garage murals, patchwork collages, knitted dolls and balloon figurines are just some of the ways the 99-year-old's success has been celebrated.

Capt Tom's mission to walk 100 laps of his garden has raised nearly £28m for NHS charities.

One artist said: "Captain Tom has become the captain of all of us."

Artist Adam Salisbury said Capt Tom's incredible story had been "a ray of light in dark times", and that painting the army veteran had helped him to cope better with the coronavirus lockdown.

"Captain Tom's story touched me and gave me hope, because I was lost," he said. "It's the only thing that's made me feel alive and good about myself."

The 31-year-old from Blackpool said he had been "overwhelmed" by reaction to his painting after posting it on his Twitter account, and was considering asking Capt Tom to sign it before auctioning the work for charity.

Denise Salway - who goes by the name Knitting Witch UK on social media - shared her knitted doll of Capt Tom, with the caption "Not all heroes need capes".

Ms Salway said she felt a connection to him because of her "soft spot" for the armed forces and the fact his birthday next week would fall on her parents' wedding anniversary, she said.

Image copyright Knitting Witch UK/Denise Salway Image caption Denise Salway often knits woollen figurines of celebrities in the news

Sam Bailey used epaulettes donated by police officers to complete her tribute to the veteran fundraiser, labelling him "the nation's hero".

The Northampton-based artist had already used thousands of the badges and epaulettes to create a 55-foot (17m) long mural in memory of a police officer killed on duty.

She said the finished work dedicated to Capt Tom contained "over 600 people's service histories".

In Cambridgeshire, Jason Landels was so inspired by seeing others' efforts online he asked his friend Daniel Woods to paint a Capt Tom portrait on his garage door.

Image copyright Jason Landels Image caption Daniel Woods painted Captain Tom on his friend's garage door

Balloon modeller Craig Cash and daughter Olivia-Mae fashioned a life-size Capt Tom, complete with walking frame, using more than 100 balloons at home in Lincolnshire.

The pair described the three-hour project as challenging but said they "wanted to spread some smiles, like Captain Tom".

Image copyright Twist and Make Balloons Image caption Craig Cash and daughter Olivia-Mae, nine, with their life-size balloon-model Captain Tom

Rick Minns, better known as Ruddy Muddy, said he wanted to show his appreciation of a "true hero and legend".

He took several days to plan his tribute, painted on the mud-covered van he uses as a canvas.

Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Ruddy Muddy used the back of a dirty van to honour the war veteran

"He has just shown the spirit that we all wish we had. Everyone wants to feel they can do their bit and thousands have," said the Norfolk artist.

"Captain Tom has become the captain of all of us."

