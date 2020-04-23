These are external links and will open in a new window
Spectacular street art has sprung up all over England to thank NHS workers for their dedication during the coronavirus pandemic.
Artists up and down the country have used their talents to make a big show of their gratitude, with some creations spanning huge walls.
Sculptor Jamie Wardley created a 100-metre long tribute in a Yorkshire field, while welder Pete Henson made a 1.8m (6ft) statue of a nurse in Exmoor.
Mural artist Rachel List has been prolific in Pontefract. She said: "I think people just want to show their appreciation for the NHS and hopefully, I have, in some small way allowed that message to travel."
Here's a look at some of the stunning tributes to the NHS staff.