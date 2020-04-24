Image copyright Family handout Image caption Andre Bent was stabbed to death after a violent brawl broke out

A group of men have been jailed for violent disorder after a brawl outside a Kent nightclub that left a man dead.

Vasilios Ofogeli, 17, stabbed Andre Bent to death outside Gallery nightclub in Maidstone last August. He can be named after restrictions were lifted.

Six others were sentenced on Friday for their part in what the judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, described as a "chaotic, fast-moving and dangerous" brawl.

They appeared by remote link at Reading Crown Court.

Ofogeli, of Hornsey, London, who used a machete to kill Mr Bent and was convicted of murder at Maidstone Crown Court in March, is still to be sentenced.

Image copyright kent Police Image caption Vasilios Ofogeli was convicted of murder at a trial in March

The court heard violent scenes erupted after rapper MoStack performed at the club on 25 August.

People leaving the club were seen on CCTV punching, kicking and hitting each other, and victims were targeted and kicked while on the ground.

"The level of violence and the number of people involved was extremely frightening for those who were present," the judge told the six defendants, who admitted violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

"Worse still, one of your number, Vasilios Ofogeli, armed himself with a large knife and murdered one man, attempted to murder two others and wounded yet another with intent to cause him serious bodily harm," she said.

She said the defendants had taken part in "widespread and large-scale acts of violence".