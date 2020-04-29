Image copyright PA Media Image caption The train will enter service on Thursday Captain Tom's 100th birthday

A train has been named after Captain Tom Moore in honour of his fundraising achievements during the Covid-19 crisis.

The war veteran raised £29m for the NHS by walking laps around his garden.

The Great Western Railway (GWR) intercity express train 800025 will go into service carrying its new name on Thursday, Captain Tom's 100th birthday.

GWR said the high-speed train would carry key workers to and from work.

It said the naming followed requests from the public.

Matthew Golton, from the company, said: "With his indomitable spirit what Captain Tom has achieved is truly inspirational, and an example to us all."

Image copyright GWR Image caption The train will go into service from Thursday

World War Two veteran Capt Tom, from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, initially hoped to raise £1,000 during his challenge for NHS Charities Together.

Capt Tom had wanted to thank the "magnificent" NHS staff who had helped him with cancer treatment and a broken hip.

His birthday will also be marked with an RAF flypast,

In another tribute to Capt Tom, all mail sent this week until Friday will be stamped with a special postmark in his honour.

Volunteers have also been brought in to open and display thousands of birthday cards sent to him - about 20 volunteers are opening the cards ahead of his birthday.

Capt Tom has also become the first ever centenarian to top the charts, after his duet with Michael Ball went straight to number one.