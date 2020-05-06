Image copyright FCO Image caption More than 19,000 have now been flown back from around the world but there are thousands still waiting to get home

People who have lived in the UK for decades fear they may not be flown home by the government after being stranded abroad because of coronavirus.

The Foreign Office (FCO) has prioritised British nationals on its repatriation flights.

It said it would only rescue people with indefinite leave to remain in the UK if there is space.

Labour MPs said the treatment of immigrants who had made their lives in the UK "echoes" the Windrush scandal.

Foreign Office Minister Nigel Adams MP told the House of Commons the decision to prioritise British nationals was made because flights were taxpayer-funded.

But families with elderly parents abroad have told the BBC they feared this meant their relatives - who in many cases had themselves paid taxes for years - may be "left behind".

'Contributed a lot'

Vasudev Pushpa, 72, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, is one of the thousands waiting to find out if they will be coming home.

She is in India, along with many of the other British residents who remain stuck abroad. The UK government said it had arranged charter flights from India until 11 May but planned no more after that - though it would keep the situation under review.

Anita Bilkhu, Mrs Pushpa's daughter, said she did not know whether her mother would get a place on that last round of flights as she had indefinite leave to remain in the UK, rather than being a British citizen.

"It makes me angry," Mrs Bilkhu, who is a British national, said. "My mum has lived here so many years and contributed a lot, but because of that piece of paper she's not being fully protected by the British government."

People with this status are not British nationals, but they can live and work in the UK as long as they wish, have the same access to healthcare and education and their children would usually automatically be British citizens.

Some, like Ms Pushpa, have lived in this situation for decades and many have not felt the need to become full British citizens, despite being entitled to apply.

Image copyright Anita Bilkhu Image caption Anita Bilkhu said her mother, Vasudev Pushpa, has lived here since the 70s and worked for about 20 years in a factory

But now Mrs Bilkhu, 44, is worried that if her mother became ill while stuck abroad she would have to rely on the Indian health service instead of the NHS, which she has paid into and for which one of Ms Pushpa's daughters works.

Mrs Bilkhu said: "We're not saying we want her back before anyone else, we just want to make sure she's not left behind."

'We're being abandoned'

The issue was raised in the House of Commons by Labour MP Matt Western, who said it had "echoes of Windrush", and the Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy.

Nigel Adams, an FCO minister, responded: "These flights are paid for by the British taxpayer, so our initial priority is with British nationals.

"Of course those who have indefinite leave to remain should not be discriminated against in any way."

When the BBC asked the FCO to explain how this policy did not discriminate, it declined to comment.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Equality and Human Rights Commission said the government should remember Windrush and "ensure that all people with British residency and citizenship... are treated fairly at this time of crisis"

Tan Dhesi, Labour MP for Slough, told the BBC: "This will end up being the next Windrush.

"These are people who have contributed to our country and economy.

"They are thinking 'My grandchildren and children are British but now we're being abandoned by our own government'. People are really, really angry."

A Foreign Office spokesman said people with "indefinite leave to remain [in the UK] are also eligible for these flights, with priority given to the most vulnerable".

But he said there was still "huge demand" for repatriation and no guarantee who would get a place.

He confirmed available seats would first be given to British nationals and close family members travelling with them.

The spokesman added: "Since the outbreak began, [we have] worked consistently with governments, air carriers and travel companies to minimise disruption and help well over one million British travellers return home safely - supported with £75m for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable people."

