Image copyright Heidi80 Image caption The rainbow has become a symbol of thanks to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic

A double rainbow appeared across the sky as people applauded NHS and key workers on their doorsteps.

BBC Weather Watchers across England captured the phenomenon which appeared in several parts of the country on Thursday evening.

It happened as residents took part in "Clap for Carers" - a weekly tribute to those working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rainbow has become a symbol of thanks to key workers, with many displaying homemade pictures of them in their windows.

Some areas of the country were treated to the double arches, while others spotted vivid streaks of colour. Here is a selection.

Image copyright Keith Mindham Photography Image caption This double rainbow could be seen in Thetford, Norfolk

Image copyright Beach Cottage Image caption These beautiful arches appeared over the sea in Teignmouth, Devon

Image copyright Chris B Image caption The double rainbow appeared after a rainy end to the month, which had been sunny for the majority of lockdown

Image copyright David Image caption The rainbow was spotted by lots of people in London where it seemed to end on the Shard

Image copyright Happy Snapper Image caption BBC Weather Watcher Happy Snapper captured this rainbow appearing from a storm cloud over Whittlesey, in Cambridgeshire moments before the weekly clap for carers

Image copyright Jennie Image caption The colours were particularly vibrant in Holmrook, Cumbria