Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In London fresh flags have been hung on the Cenotaph ahead of VE Day

Towns and cities around England had planned parades and street parties to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day but with events cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, how are people getting ready to mark the day?

Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8 May 1945 saw Britain and its Allies formally accept Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender after almost six years of war.

With the day falling on a Friday this year, the early May bank holiday was moved so that people could celebrate with many towns planning public events to mark the occasion.

Due to lockdown these events have been cancelled but councils, neighbours and families have found different ways to celebrate.

Take a look at some of the preparations people have been making around England.

Image copyright Debra Leech Image caption In Little Gransden, in Cambridgeshire, villagers have been putting teddy bears out for children to spot on their daily walk. Retired NHS nurse Debra Leech created this display of bears with a wartime theme using left over packaging material

Image copyright Michelle Welsh Image caption In Colwick, in Nottingham, Michelle Welsh, Lt Cdr in the Sea Cadets, has decorated her house with union flags and a picture of Churchill

Image copyright Claire Warriner Image caption In Ironville, Derbyshire, Dione and Adam Warriner have covered their home in bunting and a poppy flag. Lots of towns around England have put out decorations from Poppy Day to mark the occasion

Image copyright PA Media Image caption In Gorleston-on-Sea pageant master of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek decorated his house (and his dog Wilson) with flags and bunting

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Artist Sam Bailey has created a mural featuring Capt Tom Moore (left) and Grenadier Guard L/Sgt Eric Presland at her home in Northampton. The artwork has been created using almost 500 epaulettes from service personnel from around the world

Image copyright Sean Wardle Image caption Fourteen-year-old Kora created this collage in the village of Carlin How near Saltburn-on-Sea

Image copyright Nicola Casey Image caption The whole village has got involved in Wrockwardine village, in Telford, with people creating VE Day scarecrows in the image of key workers, 1940s servicemen and women and royals

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Key workers' children enjoyed a VE Day lunch at Breadsall Primary School in Derby while maintaining social distance