Image copyright Simon Bogg Image caption Simon Bogg (right) said it took him 10 days to create the sculpture of Captain Tom

A chainsaw carver has raised more than £7,000 with a life-sized wooden sculpture of Captain Tom Moore.

Simon Bogg, from Lincolnshire, took 10 days to make the intricate model of the war veteran who raised nearly £33m.

Mr Bogg said "a full size tribute to him was the only thing" worthy of the 100-year-old "absolute legend".

The carving fetched almost £7,000 in raffle ticket sales although the winner has confessed he is "not sure what he's going to do with it".

Mr Bogg, who works from his Austen Fen home, near Louth, said the idea of carving Capt Tom came from a friend and "gave me something to get my teeth in to".

Image copyright Simon Bogg Image caption Simon Bogg also created a "burn picture" of Capt Tom using wood and a sander

"Humans and faces are not my forte so this was out of my comfort zone," he said.

As well as making the life-sized sculpture, he also raffled off a "burn picture", created by scorching a wooden board, of Capt Tom in his army days, together with other items including mugs and doorstops.

Mr Bogg said he was "really blown away" by the interest in the raffle, which he had expected would raise "about £500".

Tickets were purchased from as far away as South Africa and Australia.

Capt Tom raised money for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday last week.

He received donations from more than 1.5m supporters, and his birthday on Thursday was marked with an RAF flypast and a message from the Queen.

He was also made an honorary colonel, and has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge.

