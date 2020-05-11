Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jen Legg's scrubs for NHS workers have the message "You are loved" sewn in them

A woman making scrubs for NHS staff has sewn personal messages in some of the 40 garments she has donated.

Jen Legg, from Maltby, North Yorkshire, added the message "You Are Loved" to make front line workers "feel cared for that little bit".

Recipients at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough include members of the clergy, who need scrubs in black material.

Mrs Legg said the hospital had "done so much for me with my arthritis".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mrs Legg is part of an online group, which has produced more than 1,500 scrubs for the hospital

The 52-year-old hairdresser, who is also a seamstress and runs a sewing school, said: "That's what really got to me in the first place, they needed them for the clergy going in to hospitals.

"I felt like I was able to contribute something from home. I'm shielding as well so that makes it even better to give something back.

"And I have added the message as a little bit extra, to make them feel cared for that little bit."

Mrs Legg is part of an online group sewing scrubs for the hospital.

The group, which has around 300 active sewers, has made around 1,500 sets of scrubs so far, with one sewer being responsible for 100 sets alone.

