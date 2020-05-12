Bognor Butlin's holiday park punch death: Man charged
A man has been charged over the death of a man at a Butlin's holiday park in Bognor, Sussex Police said.
Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was punched in the head on 14 June and died in hospital four days later.
Billy Mongey, 32, of Tooting Grove in Wandsworth, south west London, has been charged with manslaughter, a police spokesman said.
He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.