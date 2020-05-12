Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Michael Loughlin died four days after he was punched at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

A man has been charged over the death of a man at a Butlin's holiday park in Bognor, Sussex Police said.

Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, was punched in the head on 14 June and died in hospital four days later.

Billy Mongey, 32, of Tooting Grove in Wandsworth, south west London, has been charged with manslaughter, a police spokesman said.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday.