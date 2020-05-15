Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of people have been supported under the "Everyone In" scheme

The government will not extend funding to help rough sleepers in England stay off the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic, it has confirmed.

Councils were given £3.2m in March to provide emergency shelter for homeless people, with many housed in hotels.

A leaked report seen by the Manchester Evening News revealed the government has "drawn a line'" under the scheme.

But the government said ministers have decided not to allocate any extra funding to the programme.

Instead, councils have been given £3.2bn to help with the additional costs of the pandemic, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.

"Any suggestion that the government is reneging on the commitment set out at the start of this national emergency is entirely wrong," the spokesperson added.

"We have been clear councils must continue to provide safe accommodation for those that need it.

"The latest figures show more than 90% of rough sleepers known to councils at the beginning of this crisis have now been made offers of safe accommodation under the 'Everyone In' scheme."

Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was "simply wrong to send homeless people back onto the streets," adding "the coronavirus crisis is far from over".

"Right now they need emergency support. But after this crisis we can't forget we all but ended rough sleeping overnight. We can end it for good," he said.

Homeless charity Crisis described the decision as "completely unacceptable."

Its chief executive, Jon Sparkes, said: "There is still a deadly virus out there and, while it's to be commended that over 5,400 people have been given safe temporary accommodation, the job simply isn't finished."

Polly Neate, chief executive of the housing and homelessness charity Shelter, added: "We cannot allow all the progress made or that safety net to be quietly stripped back now with councils left to pick up the pieces on their own."

Dame Louise Casey will "spearhead" the next phase of government support for rough sleepers during the pandemic, the MHCLG spokesperson said.

"While councils continue to provide accommodation to those that need it, it is only responsible that we work with partners to ensure rough sleepers can move into long-term, safe accommodation once the immediate crisis is over."