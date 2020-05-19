Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Police found human remains inside two suitcases

A woman accused of murder following the discovery of human remains in two suitcases in the Forest of Dean is set to stand trial on 10 November.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, is charged with murdering an unidentified woman at her home address in Birmingham.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Wolverhampton, is accused of assisting an offender.

Neither defendant appeared at Bristol Crown Court where a hearing of the case took place on Tuesday morning.

Mr Justice Garnham said the trial would be held at Bristol Crown Court, although an application to transfer the case to Birmingham Crown Court would be heard at a later stage.

The judge granted bail to Sorathiya. No application for bail was made on behalf of Gordon.

Image caption Gloucestershire Police put road closures in place after the discovery was made near Coleford

Gordon, of Salisbury Road, Birchfield, is accused of murdering a "person unknown" between 14 April and 12 May.

Sorathiya, of Denmore Gardens, is accused of assisting Gordon between 25 April and 12 May.

The charges relate to the discovery of human remains found in two suitcases close to a quarry, near Coleford, on 12 May.

Gloucestershire Police previously said a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further examinations are continuing to establish the cause of death.