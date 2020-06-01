Image copyright Louisa Green Image caption The pair met at the Swan Sanctuary in March while recovering from injuries after being rescued

A swan who rejected all potential mates after her first love died has had cygnets after finding love in lockdown.

The female mute swan, who lives at London's Highgate ponds, had lost her previous partner when he died flying into a building four years ago.

But then she met another male bird at Shepperton's Swan Sanctuary in March while recovering from some injuries.

"Yesterday the perfect happy, fluffy ending to the swan love story hatched," the City of London Corporation tweeted.

Image copyright Louisa Green Image caption The swans can usually be found sitting on their "well-hidden nest" the City of London Corporation said

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), male and female swans - the cob and pen - usually attempt to mate for life.

For the past four years "the widowed swan spent her days alone flying between the Highgate ponds as if looking for her lost mate," the City of London Corporation, which maintains the Highgate ponds on Hampstead Heath, said.

The unnamed swan disappeared at the start of the year after another pair of swans appeared on the ponds.

In March - a few days before lockdown began in the UK - the female swan was found on the roof of a nearby house.

Image copyright @CityCorpHeath Image caption Hampstead Heath rangers brought the pair of swans back to Highgate ponds together

She was rescued and taken to the sanctuary where she was put in the same pen as a male called Wallace, who had been rescued after a territorial fight at Waltham Abbey.

When rangers from Hampstead Heath attempted to collect the female swan, Wallace blocked their path.

It became apparent the pair had formed a bond and the rangers decided to bring the two swans back together.

Image copyright @CityCorpHeath Image caption Swans usually attempt to mate for life

The City of London Corporation said: "It soon became apparent they had found true love."

A spokesperson warned against bird watchers trying to find the pair.

"Like all new parents they value their privacy," the spokesperson said.