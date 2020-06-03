Image copyright Newham Council Image caption Newham town hall, buildings and offices were turned purple to remember George Floyd

Buildings across England were bathed in purple light in memory of George Floyd and in solidarity with anti-racism protests around the world.

The illuminations were in tribute to unarmed black security guard Mr Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, US last week.

His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality through the Black Lives Matter campaign.

On Tuesday night, buildings 4,000 miles away in England were lit purple to symbolise the pain and outrage that has sparked large scale riots in America.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption A Museum of Liverpool tweet said: "We stand together in solidarity with everyone fighting racism."

Purple is "the colour which has been become synonymous with the struggle against oppression", said Rokhsana Fiaz, mayor of Newham in London.

"In Newham, which as one of the highest ethnic minority communities in the UK, we stand in solidarity with George Floyd's family and friends, the people of Minneapolis, and everyone who continues to challenge racism, discrimination and inequality," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Image copyright Aidan Williams Image caption Trafford Council leader Andrew Western said "we must all stand together to continue to challenge racism, hatred and bigotry"

Trafford Town Hall in Manchester shone purple on Tuesday night, where council leader Andrew Western called the video of Mr Floyd's arrest "one of the most vile and heartbreaking images I've ever seen".

"Justice must be served for this man and his family, and we must all stand together to continue to challenge racism, hatred and bigotry in all its forms," the LDRS reported.

Image copyright Brent Council Image caption Brent Civic Centre was lit up in solidarity with all those fighting injustice and police brutality, the council said.

Brent Council tweeted: "We stand with black communities in the US, Brent and around the world. Brent Civic Centre was lit up purple yesterday evening in solidarity with all those fighting injustice and police brutality."

The Library of Birmingham was also bathed in purple with the council tweeting: "Racism has no place in Birmingham or anywhere else."

Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption In Bristol, city hall was lit up in solidarity with anti-racism protests in the US

Image copyright Telford & Wrekin Council Image caption The Southwater building in Telford, Shropshire beamed a statement of unity

Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Birmingham City Council tweeted that racism had no place here or anywhere

Image copyright Norwich City Council Image caption City Hall in Norwich was lit in purple to show support for communities in Minneapolis, where George Floyd died

Image caption Leeds Civic Hall was lit up "in solidarity with all those struggling against racism" the council said

By Jennifer Meierhans