Coronavirus: Music fan mayors to face off in charity DJ battle
Two mayors will go head-to-head in a charity DJ battle in a bid to prove whose city has the best music.
Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram will take part in the challenge, representing Greater Manchester and Merseyside respectively.
The record-spinning contest will be shown on the United We Stream website on Sunday.
Proceeds will go towards community groups and other organisations affected by the coronavirus shutdown.
The mayors have already been taunting each other about their regions' respective musical heritage, with Mr Rotherham lauding Liverpool's global fame as the home of The Beatles.
The former Labour MP said his set would highlight the city as the "centre of the known musical universe".
However, Mr Burnham countered: "Let's face it, if we had excluded music from the 1960s there would be no contest."
The mayors will each play an hour's set, spinning classic tracks from the Merseybeat and Madchester eras, as well as more recent hits.
Former government minister Mr Burnham said he had also chosen to play Richard Ashcroft's America in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
People will be invited to vote for the winning city by leaving a comment while making a donation.
The United We Stream website has raised about £400,000 for organisations in Greater Manchester since the coronavirus lockdown began.
The DJ battle will be the platform's final fundraiser, with efforts focusing particularly on rebuilding the region's night-time economy.
Mr Burnham said: "Competition aside, music unites both city regions and the show promises to be an amazing celebration.
"We hope it will bring people together at a difficult time and raise funds for important causes at both ends of the M62."
Mr Rotherham said: "Let's face it, I could have chosen only 10 Beatles tracks and blown anything they have to offer out the water.
"But there will be just one Beatles track and lots of other great music. Let battle commence."
Madchester or Merseybeats?
From the Stone Roses and the Hacienda to the Beatles and The Lightning Seeds, Manchester and Liverpool are rich in musical heritage.
But which other artists from the two famous northern powerhouses have stood the test of time?