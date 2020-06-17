Image caption Matt Bone disappeared in 2018 while visiting the Malvern Hills

A man who went missing more than two years ago after saying he was going out walking has been found dead.

Matt Bone, 26, from Portsmouth in Hampshire, disappeared in 2018 while visiting the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire.

He checked into the Stanbrook Abbey Hotel on 9 March and was reported missing two days later. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement his family said: "Matt may be gone but his light shines on."

Mr Bone had travelled to the Malvern Hills from his home after telling his family he was going out for a walk.

His body was found in the village of Newland, near Malvern.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Mr Bone's family said "his light shines on"

Det Insp Beth Wells from West Mercia Police said: "This is understandably an emotional time for Matt's family and our sympathies remain with his family and friends."

The family statement said: "Thank you to all who have supported us over the past two years, with special thanks to West Mercia Police and Missing People who have always acted with compassion and kindness throughout our difficult times."