Image caption The trust encourage people to "look into the nooks and crannies" of their gardens

A 24-hour count of how many wildlife species are in Yorkshire is under way.

The Great Yorkshire Creature Count, organised by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, started at 12:00 BST.

"Folk in every corner of Yorkshire" are being urged to record what they can see from their homes and in their gardens.

Rachael Bice, chief executive of the trust, said: "Now is the perfect time to explore your outdoor space and discover what wild secrets dwell there."

They hope to record birds, insects, plants, mammals and reptiles.

Image caption Birdsong has seemed louder in lockdown, the trust's chief executive said

Ms Bice added: "Many people have been noticing and appreciating nature and wildlife more during lockdown."

People can sign up for the Great Yorkshire Creature Count on the trust's website.

