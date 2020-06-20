Black Lives Matter protests held across England

Image copyright Reuters Image caption One demonstration was held in London's Hyde Park

Hundreds of people have gathered for Black Lives Matter protests in cities across England.

Peaceful protests took place in London, Coventry and Newcastle - the latest in a series of anti-racism demonstrations in recent weeks.

The gatherings are in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules and many in the crowds wore masks and observed social distancing guidance.

The government has previously warned against protesting during the pandemic.

In London protesters assembled at Speakers' Corner in Hyde Park amid a heavy police presence. Another group of people marched from Vauxhall to Parliament Square.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There was a heavy police presence in Hyde Park

About 300 people gathered in the centre of Coventry.

The protest was organised after an incident in the city's Broadgate on 9 June, where two black men were said to have been "chased" by a group of Coventry City fans celebrating the club's promotion.

In Lydney, Gloucestershire, about 250 people gathered at the Bathurst Estate for a protest that had been cancelled, but was later allowed to go ahead following a council vote.

Image caption In Lydney, Gloucestershire, about 250 people gathered

There was singing, dancing and speeches in Times Square in Newcastle, where about 200 people demonstrated.

It followed an outbreak of violence at a similar rally last weekend when counter-protesters confronted demonstrators at Grey's Monument in the city, leading to 19 arrests.

Northumbria Police issued an order banning crowds from gathering at the monument, in the heart of city.

Image caption About 200 people gathered at Times Square in Newcastle