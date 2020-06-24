Image copyright Family photo Image caption Phoenix Netts' family said they were "devastated" by her death

Police investigating the death of a woman whose remains were found in two suitcases have been searching the grounds of a cemetery.

The body of Phoenix Netts, 28, from Birmingham, was discovered close to a quarry in the Forest of Dean on 12 May.

Officers cordoned off part of Handsworth Cemetery, on Camp Lane, Birmingham, on Tuesday.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, of Salisbury Road, Birmingham, is charged with her murder, between 14 April and 12 May.

Mahesh Sorathiya, 38, of Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton, is accused of assisting an offender between 25 April and 12 May.

Both are due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 4 August.

Image caption Police said detectives would be in the area for several days

A spokesman for West Midlands Police confirmed detectives were carrying out the search as part of their inquiries.

"Forensic experts will be carrying out examinations of the site over the next few days," he added.