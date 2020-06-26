Image copyright Google Image caption The tunnel could bore under the A628 Woodhead Pass which crosses the Pennines

A 25-mile (40km) tunnel linking Sheffield and Manchester could significantly increase journeys between the two cities, a study has found.

The Trans-Pennine Tunnel (TPT) could pass through the "highest and most difficult terrain", doubling journeys currently made on the same route.

The scheme, still in its early stages, aims to reduce traffic impact in the Peak District National Park.

Highways England said it would cost between £8bn to £12bn to complete.

In its latest report into the project, it said a proposed tunnel could shorten the journey between the M1 and M60 to about 30 minutes.

Currently, traffic uses the A628 Woodhead Pass which often closes in winter weather.

The project would need to offer environmental benefits and limit the negative effects of climate change, Highways England said.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said journeys between Sheffield and Manchester are amongst the lowest between two core cities, due to the poor road and rail connectivity across the Pennines.

Highways England was asked to look at the Trans-Pennine Tunnel (TPT) project in 2015, by the Department for Transport and Transport for the North, to develop some best options.

Its study found a new route between the two cities has the potential to "promote growth in the City Region" - but so far, the government has only committed funding for its early development, not the whole delivery.

However, data suggests an improved route could provide capacity for roughly double the existing usage on the A628, around 35,000 vehicles a day.

David Whitley, senior transport programme manager at Sheffield City Region, said: "Alternative corridors and tunnel options were considered and sifted out due to cost and deliverability.

"Doing nothing is an alternative option but not one supported by the Peak District National Park and road links between two key regions would remain poor, adversely impacting a collection of things and constraining the Northern Powerhouse economy."

