Image copyright PA Media Image caption Chief Constable Jo Shiner (right) will work alongside Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

Three police forces in the UK are now run by women after Chief Constable Jo Shiner was appointed to the top role in Sussex.

She will work alongside Katy Bourne, the Sussex police and crime commissioner (PCC).

Both the Met Police and North Yorkshire force have women in the posts of chief constable and police commissioner.

Ms Shiner, previously an assistant chief constable for Kent Police, replaces Chief Constable Giles York.

The Met is run by Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick and the deputy mayor for policing Sophie Linden and North Yorkshire Police is run by Chief Constable Lisa Winward and PCC Julia Mulligan.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Shiner said most crimes could not be prevented by policing alone

Ms Shiner, who has nearly 28 years' policing experience, said she was "incredibly proud and privileged" to be leading the force for the next five years.

Outlining her priorities, she said it was essential for police to work with other agencies.

"I feel there are very few circumstances or crimes now where policing is the single answer," she said.

Ms Shiner, who is the National Police Chiefs' Council's lead officer for children and young people, said it was important police did not "unnecessarily criminalise young people when they have their whole future ahead of them".

While officers would not shy away from "taking action when we need to," she said young people must also be taught "to make the right choices for themselves."

Ms Bourne said that under Ms Shiner the force would focus on "tougher enforcement and more proactive, visible policing".

She had pledged to "put more officers out on the beat engaging with residents and visitors in our city, towns and villages," she said.