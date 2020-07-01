Image caption East Kent is one of England's largest hospital trusts

A Kent NHS trust has revealed it dealt with a "late peak" in Covid-19 cases in the last week of June - more than 10% of overall England figures that week.

East Kent Hospitals recorded 21 deaths in the seven days ending 29 June.

It was nearly double the figure from the trust with the second highest deaths - the George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in Warwickshire, which had 12.

The Kent trust said its population was older with more underlying conditions than average, making it vulnerable.

"East Kent saw a second, late peak of Covid cases in comparison with many other areas of the country, with high numbers of Covid positive patients in late May, particularly at William Harvey Hospital, Ashford," the trust said in a statement.

"The population of east Kent is significantly older and with more co-morbidities (where a patient has other conditions at the same time) than the England average, which means it is vulnerable to becoming acutely unwell with Covid-19.

"The number of Covid-positive patients is coming down, with the highest numbers remaining at William Harvey Hospital."

'Numbers declining'

The trust, one of the largest in England, runs hospitals in Canterbury, Ashford, Margate, Dover and Folkestone.

Andrew Scott-Clark, Kent County Council's director of public health, said: "We are closely monitoring the numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Kent and Medway, including the east Kent area.

"The public should be reassured that the numbers are declining."

Mr Scott-Clark said there were many different factors that could affect the infection rate, including the age and density of the population, numbers of hospitals and care homes and the levels of testing in the community and hospitals, as well as the number of commuters.