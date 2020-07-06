Image copyright Google Image caption The Fox and Hounds in Batley, West Yorkshire, said a customer phoned to say they had tested positive for coronavirus

A number of pubs in England have closed after customers tested positive for coronavirus.

At least three establishments announced they had shut their doors again just days after reopening at the weekend.

They were among hundreds of venues that welcomed customers for the first time in three months as lockdown measures were eased.

Crowds descended in some towns and cities, prompting fears social distancing was being disregarded.

The affected pubs announced their closures via Facebook.

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, said it was "slowly" working through a list of customers who had left details at the weekend.

In Batley, West Yorkshire, the Fox and Hounds said a customer had phoned to say they had tested positive for coronavirus.

The pub said staff had taken tests and the venue would be deep-cleaned prior to reopening.

The Lighthouse Kitchen and Carvery in Burnham-on-Sea said it was contacting customers

Meanwhile the Village Home Pub in Alverstoke, Hampshire, said some staff were isolating due to "a case of coronavirus in the pub".

It told customers who had visited at the weekend there was "no need to isolate" unless they showed symptoms or were contacted by tracers.

All three pubs had previously posted about implementing new social distancing and safety guidelines in line with government advice.

Under the measures, pubs can only offer table service, and customers must give contact details upon entry.

The Village Home Pub in Alverstoke, Hampshire, said customers only needed to isolate if they showed symptoms

Crowds were seen across England on "Super Saturday", as thousands flocked to enjoy a pint.

There were reports of arrests and early venue closures around the country, but police said a majority of people had acted responsibly.