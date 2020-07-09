A woman has been shot by police in a Liverpool street.

Officers were called at 13:50 BST to Cairns Street to reports of a woman armed with a knife.

The woman suffered an injury to her upper body and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

North Hill Street in Toxteth is currently closed and police remain at the scene. The force said an investigation was under way and the area has been cordoned off.

Merseyside Police said the shooting had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

North West Ambulance confirmed a hazardous area response team, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance, advanced paramedic and tactical commander attended the scene.