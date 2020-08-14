Image copyright DJ Jungles Image caption Enhanced cleaning is under way at DJ Jungles in Hemel Hempstead and St Albans

Soft play operators have told of their relief at news they can reopen - but say they face a mammoth task to put in new safety measures.

The Government announced on Thursday that children's play centres can open their doors from Saturday.

But stringent measures including pre-booking systems and new ventilation requirements mean it could be several weeks before most are compliant.

At least 35 soft play firms have closed permanently due to the lockdown.

"There's going to be very strict protocols in place - this is not just a straightforward opening," said Paul Kelly, chief executive of The British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions (BALPPA).

The rules state the main play frames will have to operate at 40 per cent capacity to allow for social distancing, with overall capacity inside centres dramatically reduced. Families will also have to book their places with enhanced cleaning to take place between sessions.

"A lot of this information was only discovered this morning. I still think we're on a knife edge," said Mr Kelly.

"There will be enough space to social distance. The space is there - it's the application of it that's shared responsibility between the operator and parents."

Image copyright DJ Jungles Image caption Socially-distant tables ready to welcome pre-booked families

Alastair Hick says it will be some weeks before he can reopen his branches of Hickory Dickorys Playhouse in Birmingham and Derby.

"We're very pleased it's got the green light but I can't believe we only got 24 hours notice," he said.

"We've got to implement a pre-booking system with our limited IT experience, put in signage, ensure our capacity will be compliant as well as train staff and sort PPE.

"All we can do is operate responsibly. But the biggest worry is that if the capacity is at a point where it's simply not viable, then that's going to be a problem. So it's mixed emotions, really."

Kevin Grubb, who runs Imagination Street in Redditch, said he was "flabbergasted" when the news came through late on Thursday.

He said he had lost £400,000 by being shut down since March.

Image copyright Imagination Street Image caption Kevin Grubb says he is waiting to digest the government guidelines before reopening

"I was so shocked when I had a flash on my phone at 22:45 last night to say that we can reopen," he said.

"I'm excited for the staff, and I'm excited for the customers. We've been waiting so long for this. We've got a lot stuff in place already, but there's more still to do."

Helen Whittington, of DJ Jungles in St Albans and Hemel Hempstead, said she hoped to reopen next week, with sanitiser stations, online bookings and enhanced cleaning routines.

She said there were "huge restrictions that affect the business model, but we will implement them to get open".