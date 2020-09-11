Image copyright PA Media Image caption Leeds's latest seven-day infection rate up to 8 September was 69.7 cases per 100,000 people

Leeds has been upgraded by Public Health England to an "area of of enhanced support" following a continued rise in coronavirus cases.

It comes just days after the city's director of public health warned Leeds was at a "tipping point".

Leeds's latest seven-day infection rate up to 8 September, was 69.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Sheffield has been added to the list as an "area of concern" with an infection rate of 40.9.

The South Yorkshire city's inclusion means increased monitoring of cases and potential additional steps if the infection rate does not start to fall.

Meanwhile local coronavirus restrictions in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale are to continue, said the Department of Health and Social Care.

An "area of of enhanced support" will be provided with more national support and additional resources deployed.

These could include additional testing and help increase the effectiveness of testing and tracing in Leeds, according to the department.

Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "It's personal individual actions that will help keep us safe and move us forward so hopefully we won't have to have further restrictions."

People needed to keep their distance, wear face coverings and wash hands, she said.

"We look forward to getting more capacity to do more around testing and making sure the results come through in a timely manner.

"What we really want is more support to help us with the containment phase so we can get more people out on the ground and trace people who might have been in contact with people who have tested positive."

Indoor mixing bans

The council needed "to get the message out about how serious this really is," she added.

Elsewhere in West Yorkshire the ban on indoor household gatherings will continue in areas of Bradford where it is in place.

In Kirklees, the ban on indoor household mixing will continue in Dewsbury and Batley, and parts of Calderdale.

All the changes announced are in addition to the nationwide, six-person limit on social gatherings that is due to come into place on Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We will not hesitate to take further action if needed, and my appeal to you all is to get a test if you are symptomatic, stay at home if you are required to self-isolate, and to constantly think: hands, face, space."

