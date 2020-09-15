A1M closed: Lorry fire between Doncaster and Pontefract
Part of the A1M north has been closed following a lorry fire, Highways England has said.
The road is closed between J38 Redhouse near Doncaster and J39 Barnsdale Bar near Pontefract.
The fire has been put out, but the recovery of the vehicle and its load could take a further four hours, Highways England said .
The road is expected to need resurfacing, and motorists have been warned to expect "significant delays".
