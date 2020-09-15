Image copyright Rotary Club of Northampton Becket Image caption Paul Simpson was on a solo sponsored walk along Offa's Dyke

A Rotary club member was killed when he was struck by a tractor while on a solo charity walk, his group has said.

Paul Simpson, 66, a member of the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket, was on the fourth day of a two-week walk along the length of Offa's Dyke.

He was struck on the A44 in Lyonshall, Herefordshire, at 15:55 BST on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said inquiries were under way into the crash and officers were appealing for witnesses.

Robert Martell, secretary of the club, said: "It is a terrible shock to us.

"Paul has been involved in so many projects on behalf of the club and was so dedicated to helping the people of Northampton and had particularly been out supporting food banks and Northamptonshire young carers."

Mr Martell said Mr Simpson leaves his wife Jane and the families of his two children.

In a post on the club's Facebook page, it said Mr Simpson had been delivering to local food banks including the Northampton Hope Centre, Weston Favell Centre Foodbank, Castle Hill and Restore Northampton during the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take on the Offa's Dyke Challenge to raise further funds.

"Paul died, as he had lived, doing something to help his community and friends who will sorely miss him," it added.

It said the club was planning to arrange a memorial event in future.

