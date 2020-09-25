Coronavirus: Latest figures for Kent, Sussex and Surrey
There have been more than 358,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in England and more than 37,000 people have died, government figures show.
Below is a table of local authority areas in Kent, Sussex and Surrey, showing how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 21 September and whether the number is on the rise.
Coronavirus in Kent, Sussex and Surrey
|Area name
|Rate per 100,000 in week to 21 September
|Has the rate risen in past week?
|England
|46.4
|Yes
|Worthing
|29.8
|Yes
|Runnymede
|26.8
|No
|Adur
|21.8
|No
|Gravesham
|20.6
|Yes
|Surrey Heath
|17.9
|Yes
|Epsom and Ewell
|16.1
|Yes
|Tonbridge and Malling
|15.9
|Yes
|Tandridge
|15.9
|No
|Woking
|15.9
|No
|Rushmoor
|15.9
|No
|Elmbridge
|15.4
|Yes
|Spelthorne
|15.0
|No
|Tunbridge Wells
|13.5
|Yes
|Waverley
|13.5
|Yes
|Medway
|13.3
|Yes
|Reigate and Banstead
|12.8
|No
|Horsham
|11.8
|No
|Hastings
|10.8
|Yes
|Dartford
|10.7
|No
|Swale
|10.0
|No
|Maidstone
|9.9
|Yes
|Eastbourne
|9.6
|Yes
|Guildford
|8.7
|No
|Lewes
|8.7
|Yes
|Brighton and Hove
|8.6
|No
|Canterbury
|8.5
|Yes
|Ashford
|7.7
|Yes
|Arun
|7.5
|No
|Rother
|7.3
|Yes
|Sevenoaks
|6.6
|No
|Chichester
|6.6
|No
|Crawley
|6.2
|No
|Folkestone and Hythe
|6.2
|No
|Mid Sussex
|6.0
|No
|Mole Valley
|5.7
|No
|Thanet
|4.2
|No
|Wealden
|3.7
|No
|Dover
|2.5
|No
The chart below shows the proportion of cases per county in the South East, with Surrey being the highest, and Kent and Sussex roughly equal.
Average of Covid cases in Kent, Sussex and Surrey
Rate per 100,000 in week to 21 September
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:
