Coronavirus: Latest figures for Kent, Sussex and Surrey

  • 25 September 2020
There have been more than 358,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in England and more than 37,000 people have died, government figures show.

Below is a table of local authority areas in Kent, Sussex and Surrey, showing how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 21 September and whether the number is on the rise.

Coronavirus in Kent, Sussex and Surrey

Area nameRate per 100,000 in week to 21 SeptemberHas the rate risen in past week?
England46.4Yes
Worthing29.8Yes
Runnymede26.8No
Adur21.8No
Gravesham20.6Yes
Surrey Heath17.9Yes
Epsom and Ewell16.1Yes
Tonbridge and Malling15.9Yes
Tandridge15.9No
Woking15.9No
Rushmoor15.9No
Elmbridge15.4Yes
Spelthorne15.0No
Tunbridge Wells13.5Yes
Waverley13.5Yes
Medway13.3Yes
Reigate and Banstead12.8No
Horsham11.8No
Hastings10.8Yes
Dartford10.7No
Swale10.0No
Maidstone9.9Yes
Eastbourne9.6Yes
Guildford8.7No
Lewes8.7Yes
Brighton and Hove8.6No
Canterbury8.5Yes
Ashford7.7Yes
Arun7.5No
Rother7.3Yes
Sevenoaks6.6No
Chichester6.6No
Crawley6.2No
Folkestone and Hythe6.2No
Mid Sussex6.0No
Mole Valley5.7No
Thanet4.2No
Wealden3.7No
Dover2.5No
The chart below shows the proportion of cases per county in the South East, with Surrey being the highest, and Kent and Sussex roughly equal.

Average of Covid cases in Kent, Sussex and Surrey

Rate per 100,000 in week to 21 September

For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:

