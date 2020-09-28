London

Matiu Ratana: Officer's partner pays tribute to 'gentle giant'

  • 28 September 2020
Breaking News image

The partner of a police officer killed in Croydon has paid tribute to the "gentle giant, with his infectious smile and big heart".

Su Bushby said Sgt Matiu Ratana "touched many, many people's lives".

He died in hospital on Friday after being shot in Croydon as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody.