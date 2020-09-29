Image copyright Reuters Image caption The rate of Covid infections in the region is now more than 100 cases per 100,000

The government has been accused of creating "doubt and uncertainty" with its announcement of tighter lockdown restrictions in north-east England.

People who break a new law against mixing socially, which comes into force on Wednesday amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, face a maximum £6,400 fine.

The tougher measures will affect about two million people.

But Newcastle City Council's leader said a lack of detail has led people to spread "half truths and myths".

"I'm not disputing that they need to act quickly but one of the things that undermines this is the principle of community consent," said Nick Forbes.

"The sense that we're all collectively buying into these measures because we can see that they protect us all - is if there's a gap between what's announced in headlines and the details that people can understand.

"What that does is sow confusion, it creates doubt, it creates uncertainty."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new legal restrictions came "at the request of the local councils with whom we have been working closely".

Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon accepted the rules were "necessary" but said the authority had been "inundated" by people asking for details.

"It is a bit chaotic how these things happen," he said.

Households in Newcastle, Northumberland, Gateshead, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland and the County Durham council area had already been advised to avoid mixing but the new ban will be enforced with fines.

People aged over 18 taking part in an illegal gathering could be fined £200 for their first offence, which would be halved if paid within 14 days.

Second offences would incur a £400 fine, which would then double for each subsequent offence up to a maximum of £6,400.

Police had not been given "any notice whatsoever" that new restrictions were to be announced, Mr Forbes said.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons on Monday that cases in the region had "risen sharply" and the rate of infections was now more than 100 cases per 100,000.

Stuart Henderson, a project manager from County Durham, said people were suffering "all because many 20-45 year olds are selfish and unable to take their civic responsibility seriously".

"We have already endured six months of lockdowns and restrictions, but now the only thing that was keeping me and my friends going - each other - is gone," he added.

"The government should find a way to target them, not punish us."

