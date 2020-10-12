Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs in the affected areas of north-east England must close by 22:00

It is "unlikely" large parts of north-east England will face further coronavirus restrictions, the leader of Newcastle City Council has said.

Nine council areas in the region are currently banned from household mixing anywhere indoors.

Nick Forbes said: "We need a period of stability and consistent rules, so everyone is clear what we need to do."

However, Redcar Conservative MP Jacob Young said was it "almost inevitable" his area would face tighter measures.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are new signs warning people to maintain social distancing

New local lockdown rules for England are due to be announced later.

Currently Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, Northumberland, South Tyneside, North Tyneside, County Durham, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool council areas are under more strict restrictions.

Mr Forbes said: "Mass closures of hospitality venues would be counter productive at this stage, as the vast majority of operators are running safe venues with appropriate precautions in place.

"But the threat of further closures can't be ruled out if Covid numbers don't start to come down.

"This isn't a political row. Government and local government are united in our determination to drive down Covid numbers. That's why, over the next few weeks, we will be working on a new approach to Test, Trace and Isolate."

He also called for "clarification" on any financial support package for businesses and councils.

Earlier on Monday, the NHS Nightingale hospital in Sunderland was asked to get ready to take patients.

Mr Young said the number of cases across Redcar and Cleveland were "rising exponentially" and the government wanted to halt the spread.

He said he had "concerns about local lockdown restrictions" and wanted them to be as short as possible.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.