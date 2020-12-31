Your stories: The Great British Grand Tour

Our story about a group of friends who travelled to Eastern Europe on a double-decker bus really got people reminiscing. In 1968, Wendy Scott, who now lives in Newcastle, and her friend Ian Jack from Cambridge, were students at St Andrew's University when they embarked on a summer holiday they will never forget. Their story prompted a flurry of emails from people telling us about their own adventures in an assortment of unlikely vehicles. Here are a few of them: