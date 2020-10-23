Marcus Rashford: Horseboxes, chip shops and cafes back school meals campaign
- Published
Cafes and restaurants across England have promised to feed children in the school holidays, despite the industry struggling to survive coronavirus restrictions.
Responses to Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford's child food poverty campaign escalated after the government voted against extending free meal vouchers out of term time.
It said there was enough support available through the benefits system for families facing hardship.
The England international has turned his Twitter feed into a network of restaurants, cafes and communities who will help feed children during the October school holidays.
From horseboxes to beach cafes, high-end restaurants to chip shops, here are just a few of the many willing to help.
'We had bare cupboards'
Laura, who has a baking business in Liverpool, said she understands how children in food poverty feel. After her father died, she and her siblings "had bare cupboards, begged local shops to give us food or just plain went hungry".
Laura's Little Bakery and Cupcake Maker has decided to donate a birthday cake a week to a family who would otherwise be unable to afford it.
Since making the announcement on Facebook, she says she has a list of about 80 other bakers keen to join in.
"It is just insane and amazing, a fair few of these are around the country too - Durham, Leeds, Manchester, Kendal, Warrington, St. Helens, Southport, Surrey, Glasgow, Preston and so on."
'We stand with Marcus'
Paul and Harry run vegan restaurant Vutie Beets in Letchworth Garden City. They said they will do their bit to help in their area.
Any child between the ages of 4 and 16 can collect a free meal throughout the school holiday.
"We stand with Marcus Rashford in making sure no child in our local community goes hungry this half term."
'We couldn't sit back'
Rob and Liza Smallman at La Tabella in Churchtown are offering free pasta dishes which can be warmed up at home to any children who need them during the October half term holiday.
They are also asking people to nominate anyone who may be too shy to come forward themselves.
"We couldn't sit back and let children in our local area go hungry," the couple said.
'Support for struggling families'
The team at Rosa restaurant in Westhoughton provides and delivers free holiday meals for children living in poverty.
It has now opened its converted horsebox as a food bank.
"We are offering free meals for children and essentials to help support families who are struggling over the school holidays - we would like to do something to help."
'Delightful, caring people'
The owner of Castle Beach Cafe in Falmouth will be offering free lunch bags to children who normally get a free school meal.
Fiona Crum said she thought she was doing a "local, small thing", but was surprised by "the sheer volume" of social media shares of her announcement.
"It reminds you in times of doom and gloom that the vast majority of people are delightful, helpful, caring people and the world needs to be reminded of that."
'It's very heartening'
Andrew and May Mahon run the Aubergine Cafe in West Kirby. They are offering a free sandwich, cup of soup and piece of fruit to children.
Mr Mahon said they were "dumbstruck" by the government's decision. He said for every request for help they have had, they have received more than 20 times as many offers of support, with people asking to donate money to help pay for the meals.
He said: "It's very heartening. We weren't expecting it."
Rashford said he was "blown away" by news of local businesses who had offered to help.
"Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know."