'One dead and one missing' as migrant boat sinks
One man has died and another person is missing after a boat carrying migrants sank while trying to reach the UK from France, according to reports.
A large search and rescue operation began after the vessel was seen in difficulty near Dunkirk.
Seventeen people were rescued, and three had gone into cardiac arrest, including two children, news agency AFP reported.
Local official Herve Tourmente said it is feared a young child is missing.
"It seems that one person, who might be an infant, is still missing," he told reporters.
Conditions are rough in the English Channel, with a gale warning issued overnight by the Met Office.
Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said it was "terrible that tragedy has struck in the Channel again," adding: "People traffickers have no regard for life, no matter how old or young."
An investigation has been opened by the public prosecutor in Dunkirk to try and identify the cause of the sinking, according French authorities.
More than 7,000 migrants have reached the UK in small boats this year.
At least two people are thought to have died while attempting the crossing this year, with one body found on a beach near Calais on 18 October.
Abdulfatah Hamdallah, from Sudan, died while trying to row to the UK in August.