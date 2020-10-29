Covid-19 'leaves 500 Scout groups at risk of closure'
More than 500 Scout groups could close and others face a "bleak" future with coronavirus hampering fundraising, the Scout Association has said.
Groups in some of the poorest areas of England were hit when social distancing ended jumble sales, quizzes and car washes, the organisation said.
But a new fundraising campaign aims to try to save those most at risk, with a virtual race around the world.
Chief Scout Bear Grylls said scouting was needed now more than ever.
More than 7.000 groups have so far joined the fundraising event, which challenges Scouts to travel 172,000 miles collectively in their local areas.
'Hope for the future'
The campaign hopes to raise £300,000 for the various groups at risk of closure, the association said.
Groups in areas including Pontefract and Castleford in West Yorkshire, Birkenhead, Wolverhampton, Norfolk, Greater Manchester, Greater London, East Sussex, the Isle of Wight, Kent and Shropshire are also at risk of closure, the association said.
"As Scouts we always support each other - and in today's tough climate, where we all need inspiration and community, we are taking part all together in our Race Round the World," Grylls said:
"Scouting plays a fundamental role in the lives of thousands of young people, giving them skills and hope for the future.
"That is now more vital than ever. I am so proud of those doing their mile in support of those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic."
The majority of groups were now "back up and running", the association added.
Last year, the association said more than 60,000 children were on waiting lists to become Scouts, Beavers, Cubs or Explorers, an increase of 20% over the past three years.
